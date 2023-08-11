Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Trimble has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.