Comparing Shift Technologies (OTCMKTS:INSUU) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Shift Technologies (OTCMKTS:INSUU – Get Free Report) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Matthews International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and Matthews International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matthews International $1.86 billion 0.73 -$99.77 million ($1.94) -22.80

Analyst Recommendations

Shift Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matthews International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shift Technologies and Matthews International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Matthews International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matthews International has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.70%. Given Matthews International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A N/A N/A Matthews International -3.20% 16.84% 4.51%

Summary

Matthews International beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services, and distributes high-tech custom energy storage solutions, and product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. This segment also provides engineered calendaring, laminating, and coating equipment; stand-alone marking products; laser and ink-jet printing systems; and spare parts, and calendar and coating-roller refurbishing and retrofits. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.