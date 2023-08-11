Susquehanna Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.