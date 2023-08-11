Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TERN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of TERN opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $360.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

