E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Raised to $10.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSP. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SSP opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

