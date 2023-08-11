Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STGW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Stagwell has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Stagwell by 11.7% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,036,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 179,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,381 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.