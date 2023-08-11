Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $424.36 million, a PE ratio of 608.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.