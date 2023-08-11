Morgan Stanley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $112.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.82. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

