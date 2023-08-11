Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

