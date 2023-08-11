STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

STAA opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

