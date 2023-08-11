Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

TRHC opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 924,421 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $4,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

