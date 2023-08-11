Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Lowered to $251.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $222.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,096 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

