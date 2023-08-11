AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.07.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,797,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.