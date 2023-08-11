Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT at $20.21

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.83. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

