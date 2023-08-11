Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $127.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $123.36 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

