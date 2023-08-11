Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

BURL stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $2,887,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $390,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

