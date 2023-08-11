Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $85.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

