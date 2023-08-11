Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.