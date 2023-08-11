Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Soitec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLOIY

Soitec Price Performance

About Soitec

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. Soitec has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

(Get Free Report

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.