Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.78.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.55. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

