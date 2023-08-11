Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Euronav Stock Down 0.2 %

EURN opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. Euronav has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

