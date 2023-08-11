Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSI

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.