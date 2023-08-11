Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

