DA Davidson Comments on Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOD. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,471.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

