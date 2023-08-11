StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.5 %
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.55.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.