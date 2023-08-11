Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

HLF stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Herbalife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

