Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

