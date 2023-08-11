Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $533.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.62.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.