Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $533.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 147,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 526,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,883,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 174,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

