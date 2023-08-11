Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

