Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 2.4 %
BLIN stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
