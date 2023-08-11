Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 2.4 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.