Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

