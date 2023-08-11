CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
