CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

