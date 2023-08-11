Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

