StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 21,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,877.32. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 9,155,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,326,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares in the company, valued at $46,648,404.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 21,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,877.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,155,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,326,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,833 shares of company stock worth $498,543 in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

