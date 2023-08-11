Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

