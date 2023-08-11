Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Community Financial during the first quarter worth $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

