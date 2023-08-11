StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

