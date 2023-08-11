Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after buying an additional 1,008,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

