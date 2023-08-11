SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.78. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

