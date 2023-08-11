SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.78. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.