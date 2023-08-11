StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

