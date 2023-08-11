SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SGMA stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

