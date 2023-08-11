QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QNST. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in QuinStreet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

