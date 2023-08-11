StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after acquiring an additional 245,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

