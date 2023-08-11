StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

PAAS stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

