StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.18. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP during the third quarter worth $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

