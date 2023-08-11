Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.
