Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

