HC Wainwright Weighs in on Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.66. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $309,411.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $1,744,646 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

