StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PIRS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

PIRS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.84. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.