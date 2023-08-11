National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

NATI opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

