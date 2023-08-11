StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,624,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

