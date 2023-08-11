StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTK
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paratek Pharmaceuticals
In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,624,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.